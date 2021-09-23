Bengals’ Trae Waynes returns to practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals got some good news at Thursday’s practice with the return of cornerback Trae Waynes.

After appearing on yesterday’s injury report (alongside other big names, as well as names likes of Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt), Waynes got into the action during practice.

This was Waynes’ first practice in weeks (and technically his first ever in Cincinnati), as the Bengals chose not to put him on injured reserve after a minor injury flare-up at the end of training camp. Doing so would have kept him out at a minimum the first three games of the season. Whether he actually plays in Pittsburgh remains to be seen, but this was a positive first step.

As for the rest of the injury report, the two other DNPs from yesterday were the same:

#Bengals injury report indicating Waynes’ arrival, while Higgins and Su’a-Filo remain out of practice. pic.twitter.com/I1HOdvy94O — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 23, 2021

And for the Steelers:

📈 Ben Roethlisberger (pec) was LIMITED today.

📈Joe Haden (groin) was FULL

📈 TJ Watt (groin) was LIMITED (sorry guys)

📈 Devin Busy (groin) was FULL 📉 Alex Highsmith (groin) did NOT practice

📉Diontae Johnson (knee) did NOT practice

📉 Carlos Davis (knee) did NOT practice pic.twitter.com/vo3ELnw6w7 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 23, 2021

