Bengals trading for Xavien Howard was one deadline deal analyst wanted to see

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t make any moves at the NFL trade deadline, opting for the current roster to improve in needy areas by in-house means for the rest of the season.

Only hindsight will say whether that was the right move or not. But in the immediate aftermath of the deadline, there are a few deals the team could have made that might have helped.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated one that he really wanted to see — the Bengals pulling off a blockbuster by acquiring Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard:

“It would have been fun to see the Bengals make a win-now move and add a premium cover corner at the trade deadline. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard—who has 30 passes defended since the start of last season and requested a trade during the summer—would have been an ideal trade target if he were actually on the block.”

Making a move for a corner would’ve been a smart play by the Bengals with Trae Waynes once again sitting on injured reserve and likely done with the team this offseason just two years into his three-year deal. Eli Apple and others have struggled at times in his place.

Howard, though, is a more polarizing topic. The Dolphins might want a ton to get him and he’s on a five-year deal worth $72 million and some of the speculated divide between him and the Dolphins was him wanting a new deal after being the second-highest-paid corner on the team behind Byron Jones.

The Bengals opted not to pull off any blockbuster, or any move for that matter. But corner will indeed be an emphasis for the team this offseason.

