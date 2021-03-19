Bengals trading Ryan Finley to Texans rather than releasing him

Word on Friday was that the Bengals would be releasing quarterback Ryan Finley, but they were reportedly able to find a trading partner before officially cutting him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans will be acquiring Finley. There’s no word about compensation coming back to Cincinnati in the deal.

Once the deal goes through, Finley will be the second quarterback and 26th player to join the Texans from outside the organization. They signed Tyrod Taylor as a free agent this week and those moves come against the backdrop of Deshaun Watson‘s desire to be traded as well as the mounting lawsuits filed against Watson for sexual misconduct.

Finley started four of the eight games he played for the Bengals the last two seasons. He was 58-of-119 for 638 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

