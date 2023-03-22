Bengals’ trade talks involving Jonah Williams start to heat up

It sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals could trade offensive tackle Jonah Williams quickly.

Williams, who requested a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, is currently being shopped by the team thanks to outside interest.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the talks have already heated up: “The #Bengals have had trade conversations centered around LT Jonah Williams, sources say, as the interest heats up in the player who has 47 career starts. Williams requested a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown, and Cincy has heard from several possible suitors.”

The Bengals had intended for Williams to shift over to right tackle and compete with La’el Collins after Brown’s arrival.

But the trade request is one that will undoubtedly tempt the Bengals, too. Getting something in return for Williams’ inevitable fifth-year departure would be a positive, as would getting his $12.6 million cap hit entirely off the books.

