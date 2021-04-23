Bengals make tough call with Sewell, Chase and Pitts available in new mock draft

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The perfect scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL draft isn’t hard to figure out.

Sitting at fifth overall, it would be amazing for the Bengals to see Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell on the board.

That’s just what happens in a new mock draft from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, where the Bengals make the tough call:

“What a scenario for the Bengals, who get to pick between three blue-chip prospects at positions of need, since they already have their quarterback of the present and future. Speaking of Joe Burrow, don’t be surprised if he has some pull here, getting the Bengals to opt for his former college teammate in Chase over Pitts or Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.”

At this stage, Chase would be the likely pick. It’s hard to pass up on his sheer upside, never mind the built-in bonuses like the prior work with Joe Burrow, the LSU concepts in the Bengals offense and the big need there.

For what it’s worth, Sewell himself would love to block in front of Burrow. But given the depth of this offensive line class, it makes sense that the Bengals would roll with Burrow’s former teammate, even in the perfect scenario.

List

Mock Draft Monday: Updated Bengals 7-round projections

