Bengals into top ten of latest power rankings as playoff berth looms

It’s become pretty rare in recent memory to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals as a top-ten team in the NFL when checking power rankings. But that’s exactly where we’re at with Nate Davis’ latest set at USA Today.

At 9-6 and leading the AFC North fresh off a season sweep of the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals check in at No. 10, up three spots from last week’s No. 13 ranking.

Meet the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), 1,000-yard rusher (Joe Mixon) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) all shy of their 26th birthdays. Looking like they could be kings of the jungle for a minute.

The Bengals are actually the only AFC North team in the top half of Davis’ rankings. Baltimore sits at No. 18, Cleveland at No. 20 and Pittsburgh at No. 21.

Their opponent this week, the Kansas City Chiefs, sit at No. 2, only behind the Green Bay Packers.

