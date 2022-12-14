Bengals’ top PFF grades, stats and film breakdowns before Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals head into Week 15 staring down an encounter with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cincinnati has won five in a row to sit in AFC North and overall playoff contention and Joe Burrow continues to play at an MVP level.

That makes for some pretty interesting stats, grades and film highlights, so we thought it would be fun to sift through some of the best information from the best football minds out there and compile it for ease of viewing.

Here’s a look at some of the best clips and interesting numbers to know before the Bengals visit the Buccaneers.

DJ Reader's dominance

.@Bengals @Djread98 was as good; if not better; than any interior DL in the NFL in wk 14. He makes everyone around him better! #WhoDey #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/whdLGSIdHh — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 13, 2022

Fun film breakdown from Brian Baldinger, which once again showcases the sheer dominance of DJ Reader, perhaps the best outright nosetackle in the NFL.

EPA charts

~~14 weeks into the NFL season~~ — The Bengals are #good

— I've finally given up on the Bucs (2 months late)

— #RestoreTheRoar pic.twitter.com/8mrGe6vZIr — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 13, 2022

The whole thread from Ben Baldwin is worth a look as always. But this one chart sticks out — the Bengals are one of the best in efficiency on both sides of the ball. That upper right chart where they sit? Those are your handful of serious Super Bowl contenders.

Chase is on the case

Ja'Marr Chase's last four games: 🐅 7-132-2 vs Saints (W)

🐅 8-130-2 vs Falcons (W)

🐅 7-97-0 vs Chiefs (W)

🐅 10-119-1 vs Browns (W) – career-high 91.6 PFF grade And he missed a month of action in the middle of that stretch. Elite players just pick up where they left off 😤 pic.twitter.com/LXWM24CU76 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 14, 2022

Chase just posted a career-high grade.

Defensive dominance

Highest graded Bengals in Week 14 win vs Browns: 🥇 Ja’Marr Chase – 91.6

🥈 DJ Reader – 91.4

🥉 Jessie Bates III – 89.9

4️⃣ Germaine Pratt – 89.3

5️⃣ Logan Wilson – 84.9 pic.twitter.com/A2NwcyP0cG — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 12, 2022

These defensive grades happen when a unit can shut down Nick Chubb…a few weeks after doing it to Derrick Henry.

Pratt underrated

Germaine Pratt since Week 9: 🐅 92.4 PFF grade

🐅 91.6 coverage grade Both rank first among ALL defensive players 🌟 pic.twitter.com/bKQOqzmHPs — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 13, 2022

The most improved player on the Bengals roster just keeps getting better.

Hubbard underappreciated

Sam Hubbard continues to be an all-around force for the #Bengals. @PFF has Hubbard with 49 pressures, nine sacks and 30 stops. Other edge rushers this year with at least 45/8/25? Matthew Judon

Brian Burns

Myles Garrett

Maxx Crosby

Micah Parsons

Nick Bosa — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 12, 2022

Sam Hubbard isn’t getting a lot of national recognition either, but The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. paints the picture well.

Odds stuff

Best team against the spread this season: Cincinnati Bengals, 10-3 Worst team against the spread this season: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-9-1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2022

Numbers to keep in mind (Bengals are road favorites).

Karras the steady presence

Ted Karras is on an incredible run and playing like one of the best centers in football. Since Week 7, he’s been credited with 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 1 pressure. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/BmBngCoaGH — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 14, 2022

The steady presence in the middle who makes it all tick.

