Bengals’ top fallback targets if William Jackson leaves in free agency

With about $41 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be pretty busy in the free-agent market, especially after last season’s big splash with DT D.J. Reader.

One position that will be certainly worth watching is the cornerback position, especially if the Bengals do not re-sign William Jackson III. So who are some fallback options? Let’s take a crack.

Malcolm Butler

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) during third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 13, 2020, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars trailed at the half 17 to 3. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

If the Bengals want to splurge a bit, they might keep an eye on the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, who had a career year in 2020 for the Titans. He posted 100 tackles in a season for the first time and picked off four passes. He'll obviously have other suitors, which will drive his price up. But the Bengals showed last season they are ready to start spending big money in free agency. Butler could be the latest example of that.

Desmond King

Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King II (33) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV (83) during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.

Here's hoping 2020 was an outlier season for King, as he really struggled in Tennessee after being traded to the Titans from the Chargers. But one positive for him is that they always say availability is the best ability and King has only missed two games in four years. He also has past experience returning kicks and punts, something the Bengals might also look at if they don't re-sign Alex Erickson and want to take some of the load off of Darius Phillips, who has come on strong at cornerback himself.

Quinton Dunbar

Nov 24, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Dunbar was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after three seasons in Washington. Injuries limited him to just six games in 2020, but he averaged five tackles per game in those six games. He'll be a cheap option due to his injuries, but could be a treasure find if he can stay healthy.

Chidobe Awuzie

Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) hangs on to the ball after he intercepted a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Awuzie took a bit of a step back in 2020 and was limited by a hamstring injury. Inconsistency will drive his price a bit down, but he still has shown flashes over his first four years in the league. This one really feels like a fallback option, but there will be a bit of a competitive market for Awuzie. It will be interesting to see if Cincinnati ends up turning their attention to him at some point.

