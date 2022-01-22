Bengals, Titans have four former Cardinals on their teams

The Arizona Cardinals are out of the playoffs but some former Cardinals players, including one who played the end of the year for them, are.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans kick off the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Saturday afternoon and four former Cardinals are found on their rosters.

Each has one player on their 53-man roster and one on their practice squad who spent time with the Cardinals at some point in their career.

Check out who they are below.

Bengals DT Zach Kerr

Kerr just joined the Bengals. He was on the Cardinals’ roster last week when they played the Rams. He played three games late in the season for the Cardinals in his second stint with the team.

Bengals C Lamont Gaillard

Gaillard is on the practice squad. He signed with the Bengals after the Cardinals cut him before training camp. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2019 and was their backup center in 2020.

Titans S Matthias Farley

Farley was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2016 but didn’t make the team that year and was claimed off waivers before they could bring him back to the practice squad.

He played all season for the Titans as a core special teams player.

OL Daniel Munyer

Munyer is on the Titans’ practice squad. He was with the Cardinals in 2017-2018 and started once in 2018.

