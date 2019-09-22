Bengals tie Bills 14-14 early in fourth quarter

The Bengals didn’t do much right in the first half.

But the Bills have punted twice and Josh Allen threw a costly interception, giving Cincinnati new life. The Bengals have scored touchdowns on their last two possessions, tying the Bills 14-14 with 12:27 remaining.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andy Dalton had a 1-yard touchdown run that capped a three-play, 22-yard drive following Darius Phillips‘ pick of Allen.

Dalton then threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon on an 11-play, 82-yard drive.

The Bengals quarterback is having a better half and now is 13-of-23 for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception.