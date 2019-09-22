Bengals tie Bills 14-14 early in fourth quarter

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Bengals didn’t do much right in the first half.

But the Bills have punted twice and Josh Allen threw a costly interception, giving Cincinnati new life. The Bengals have scored touchdowns on their last two possessions, tying the Bills 14-14 with 12:27 remaining.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Andy Dalton had a 1-yard touchdown run that capped a three-play, 22-yard drive following Darius Phillips‘ pick of Allen.

Dalton then threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon on an 11-play, 82-yard drive.

The Bengals quarterback is having a better half and now is 13-of-23 for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

What to Read Next