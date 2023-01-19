Bengals have three 2023 opponents playing international games

The Cincinnati Bengals might end up playing a game overseas in 2023.

We already know the team’s full slate of 2023 opponents and home and away statuses of those matchups. That made it interesting to see the NFL announce its 2023 International Games on Thursday.

Per the release, the Bills, Titans, Jaguars, Chiefs and Patriots will play international games next season.

And the Bengals currently have road games scheduled against the Chiefs, Titans and Jaguars next year.

That means the Bengals will be in the mix for playing a game overseas in 2023 in one of the two locales, London or Germany (Mexico is off the schedule this year due to stadium renovations).

Sitting as one of the league’s premier teams right now, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see the Bengals get put on an international stage against one of these marquee opponents (but would the league really take Bengals-Chiefs out of Arrowhead?). That would make what is already a first-place schedule due to winning the AFC North even tougher.

Mapping out the NFL’s 2023 International Games: pic.twitter.com/TXjBfZeJsg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire