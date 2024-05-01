Bengals think they got a steal with CB Josh Newton, expect big things

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted just one cornerback in the 2024 NFL draft, waiting until the fifth round to grab TCU’s Josh Newton.

Even then, it sounds like the pick was a case of the Bengals finding fantaisstc value on their board at the pick, given some new details that have come to light.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, the team had Newton higher than the fifth round on their board:

While the Bengals had a higher grade than the fifth on TCU cornerback Josh Newton and have visions of him staking his claim as possibly the fourth cornerback, that gives Hill room to mix it up with Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II on the outside and Mike Hilton in the slot while Ravens free agent Geno Stone and his AFC-leading seven picks take over free safety.

“Hill” there is former first-rounder Dax Hill, who will undergo a position change this summer and move to cornerback, either competing at the slot or out on the boundary.

As for Newton, one look at a breakdown explains why the team liked him so much at that value. He’ll get a chance to compete this summer too and, barring a stunner, should play into their long-term plans.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire