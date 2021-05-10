Bengals think they could have NFL’s best WR room after adding Ja’Marr Chase

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have much of a reason to be shy when it comes to the wide receiver room after adding Ja’Marr Chase in the 2021 NFL draft.

Chase, plus Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, certainly makes for a good bragging point.

So much so, Bengals area scout Christian Sarkisian is one of those who thinks the Bengals might just have the top wideout room in the NFL, according to the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

“In my opinion, it’s the best receiver room in the league,” Sarkisian said. “But I don’t think you can make an argument against it being a top three in the league right now.”

It’s hard to argue with the way Chase projects to the pros as a huge-upside outside receiver who should pretty quickly reignite his unforgettable 2019 LSU connection with Joe Burrow.

Boyd and Higgins are known commodities, at least. The former is one of the NFL’s best slot targets and stepped in as a No. 1 for a few years without issue. The latter, as a rookie, almost shattered a team record held by Cris Collinsworth and made A.J. Green expendable.

The Bengals will need more than talent for the wideout room to produce like the NFL’s best though. Burrow will need to come back well from his injury, the line will need to play better and the plan of attack will need to be improved.

But on paper? It’s hard to argue with the idea after Chase’s arrival.

