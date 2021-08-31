Bengals make Thaddeus Moss a notable cut while trimming to 53

After Joe Burrow publicly lobbied for former LSU teammate Thaddeus Moss to make the Cincinnati Bengals final roster, it almost seemed a foregone conclusion that would be part of the news cycle on Tuesday.

It seemed even more obvious after tight end Mason Schreck was one of the early reported cuts.

Or not.

Moss took to Instagram before the cut-down deadline and posted a story that suggested he didn’t make it. And when the team announced its 20-plus moves to reach 53 by the 4 p.m. ET, he was indeed waived.

While unexpected, the third and perhaps final tight end spot came down to special teams play and the team preferred Mitchell Wilcox. The Bengals will undoubtedly look to add Moss back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

