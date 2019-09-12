Former Bengals DB Terrell Roberts shot and killed at grandmother's home

Terrell Roberts totaled 29 tackles in two season with the Bengals. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed on Wednesday evening during a visit to his grandmother’s home, CBS affiliate KPIX 5 reports.

Roberts was visiting the home in Richmond, California, when a man reportedly entered the residence and shot him, according to an account from the family.

Officers reportedly arrived and found Roberts in the backyard with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have determined the shooting occurred in the garage after a “disturbance” between Roberts and the suspect, with Roberts later stumbling into the backyard.

The suspect was reportedly described as a bald, bearded black man between 20 and 35 years old and weighing around 250 pounds, wearing a black shirt.

Roberts’ family told KPIX 5 that he did not have any known enemies, and was not “mixed up in anything bad.”

Roberts played for two seasons in the NFL, totaling 29 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception. He went undrafted in 2003 after a career at Oregon State in which he posted five interceptions.

One of Roberts’ teammates at Oregon State, current Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith, confirmed the news and expressed his condolences through Twitter on Thursday.

I’m crushed to hear the news of the passing of my teammate and friend Terrell Roberts. Prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) September 12, 2019

