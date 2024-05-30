Bengals’ Tee Higgins posts cryptic message amid franchise tag standoff

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t at OTAs, which has fueled speculation and fan reaction.

Higgins, seemingly seeing all this, posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Thursday.

The caption from said image: “I tell em no, they can’t wait to call me selfish…”

One can read between the lines on that one and why Higgins might feel that way if he’s seeing negative takes to his contract situation.

Otherwise, Zac Taylor and the Bengals aren’t worried about Higgins’ absence from OTAs. And as we’ve detailed often, his showing up wasn’t expected, anyway and things continue on the Jessie Bates-styled course, which would see him arrive during training camp, sign the tag and play on it next year.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire