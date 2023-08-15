Bengals get a Tee Higgins injury scare amid contract speculation

The Cincinnati Bengals had a brief injury scare with wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s practice.

In the middle of a play, Higgins ended up colliding with a leaping safety Nick Scott and went down awkwardly on a leg. He remained down for a bit, then sat out the rest of the reps.

But Higgins says staying out of a few reps left after the crowd was left shocked was merely a precaution.

“Just precaution,” Higins said, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Just out there talking to [wide receivers coach Troy Walters] going back and forth with him being able to take some team reps off and do individual but actually getting back in there doing everything with the guys feels good,”

Higgins has been taking it easy as is during training camp as the team presumably gets closer to working out a long-term extension. He didn’t work joint practices with the Packers and like most of the starters, isn’t expected to take serious snaps in preseason action.

Despite the risk to his long-term outlook, Higgins has been adamant about being out there with teammates and that doesn’t project to change now, but Monday was a good reminder of the things at stake.

Higgins is still expected to get a massive extension and the moves the Bengals have made recently, such as extending Logan Wilson, haven’t changed that outlook.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire