Bengals take team photos, reveal first look at Super Bowl LVI locker room

The Cincinnati Bengals spent the Saturday before Super Bowl LVI taking team photos and getting a first look at their stomping grounds for the big game.

Funny enough, Saturday was the first day the Bengals had to hop on a bus at all in Los Angeles. The team’s hotel was so close to where they needed to practice that they spent less time than the Rams bussing around town in the week leading up to the game.

Perhaps that explains why Bengals coaches and players classified their time in LA as one of their best practices of the season outright.

Anyway, Clark Harris provided an inside look at the team’s lodgings inside the stadium itself:

The team also took their Super Bowl photos on their easy day before the big game:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) jokes with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) during a team photo opportunity for the NFL football team Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Members of the Cincinnati Bengals smile during a team photo for the NFL football team Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

