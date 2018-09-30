Bengals TE Tyler Eifert's season reportedly ends after suffering gruesome ankle injury

Tyler Eifert’s day for the Bengals was cut short after he suffered an ankle injury against the Falcons. (Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was off to a great start on Sunday afternoon.

Eifert had four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown — one that he celebrated by pretending to chug a beer with the football in the end zone — on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Yet his big day was brought to an abrupt halt during his fourth reception in the Bengals’ 37-36 victory.

Eifert caught the ball and was breaking up field early in the second half. As he was being tackled by Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, his right ankle was caught and bent the wrong way.

Warning: this video shows a severe ankle injury some viewers may find disturbing.

Eifert was quickly put into an air cast and had to be carted off the field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Eifert’s season is over.

Eifert tweeted his disappointment, saying:





He had 15 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown this season, his sixth in the NFL. The 28-year-old underwent season-ending back surgery last year after playing in just two games, and had previously had ankle surgery in 2016. He missed nearly all of the 2014 season, too, after injuring his elbow in the season opener.

The Bengals rallied back to beat the Falcons with a late touchdown from A.J. Green in the closing seconds.

