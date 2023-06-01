Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr.’s contract incentives revealed

Irv Smith Jr. is the latest tight end to get a shot at a big payday and more while standing as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart for the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Smith can certainly do well for himself in 2023 by hitting a few contract incentives.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov tracked down contract incentives for a lot of the new signings around the league recently and Smith has two built into his deal:

700 or more yards receiving $125,000

9 or more receiving touchdowns $125,000

Smith’s deal with the Bengals was previously reported as a one-year contract worth $1.75 million.

A year ago, Hayden Hurst had 414 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games as Joe Burrow’s top option at tight end. Smith could surpass those numbers though, provided the offense shifts more to include the position in the attack or the targets suddenly open up for other reasons such as due to injuries.

Not bad for Smith either way — even Hurst’s numbers didn’t stop him from going and getting a three-year deal worth $21.75 million with the Carolina Panthers.

