Bengals TE Hayden Hurst agrees to deal with Panthers in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals will remake the tight end room this offseason, an idea highlighted on Wednesday with Hayden Hurst agreeing to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news. According to Mike Garafolo, it’s a three-year deal.

Hurst joins former Bengals safety Vonn Bell as another player who elected to go sign with the rebuilding Panthers.

A first-round pick by Baltimore in 2018, Hurst never really found his footing there over two seasons and befell a similar fate in Atlanta over as many seasons.

During his one-year pact with the Bengals as the C.J. Uzomah replacement, Hurst provided a dynamic target and energy point for the offense while watching 52 passes for 414 yards and two scores over 13 games.

