Bengals TE Drew Sample making faster injury comeback than expected

Defensive centerpiece DJ Reader might be dealing with a minor injury before training camp, but the Cincinnati Bengals did get some good news on the injury front this week.

Tight end Drew Sample, expected to receive clearance by training camp later this summer, already has said clearance to return, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Sample appeared in just two games last season and the team brought him back this offseason on a one-year deal.

The former second-round pick’s quick return from an injury is good for player and team — tight end was one of the positions least addressed by the team this offseason, with Irv Smith Jr. the notable name presumed to take over the No. 1 spot left vacant by Hayden Hurst’s departure.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire