Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah carted off with injury in AFC championship

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah left Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on a cart with a lower-body injury in the first quarter.

Uzomah suffered the injury while trying to make a play on a ball intended for him from Joe Burrow, his second of two targets in the opening quarter.

One of the core pieces of the rebuild in the locker room, Uzomah had been enjoying a superb postseason. He had six catches for 64 yards and a score in the wild card round against the Raiders, then seven for 71 in the divisional round against the Titans.

In the immediate aftermath, Drew Sample will replace Uzomah. Over the long term, a serious injury could have ramifications into the 2022 season.

The team reported that Uzomah is doubtful to return on Sunday.

C.J. Uzomah was in tears while being carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Trr82xalvJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2022

