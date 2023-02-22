Should Bengals target Taylor Lewan after Titans released OT?

The Cincinnati Bengals have an obvious need along the offensive line heading into the offseason and the Tennessee Titans just upped the number of names available in free agency.

Tennessee released offensive tackle Taylor Lewan on Wednesday in a cap-saving measure.

Understandably, it’s worth wondering if the Bengals should take a look after Jonah Willaims just underwent surgery and the team’s other starting tackle, La’el Collins, isn’t guaranteed to be ready by Week 1 after a late-season injury of his own.

Lewan, who will turn 32 in July, played just 64 snaps last season. Availability has been an issue, as he played in just 13 games in 2021 and five games in 2020, failing to register a full 16-game season since 2017.

Still, the Bengals have openly talked about veterans with interest in contenders who might get one-year deals and Lewan might fit that type if he has a soft market and is comfortable with a reserve role.

It’s impossible to know what Lewan’s market will end up looking like, but from a Bengals perspective, he’s worth asking about on the chance he’s willing to settle for a backup role and deal to join a contender.

