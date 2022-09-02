Bengals target O.J. Howard signs with Texans

At one point, the Cincinnati Bengals had former first-round pick O.J. Howard in town with the intention of signing him.

But things move quickly in the NFL — the Bengals looked elsewhere and Howard ended up signing elsewhere.

Thursday, Howard signed with the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. That came a day removed from him visiting the Bengals.

Those Bengals, though, added a new tight end via the waiver wire and actually put in a claim on another that failed.

While one report said after waiver wire claims that the Bengals still wanted to sign Howard, the fact they tried to claim two tight ends while Howard was in or around the building says quite a bit.

Howard, after a serious injury in 2020, failed to stick in Buffalo, so he was nothing but a depth target in the first place despite his big-name status. The Bengals could still look to make another move at the position for depth purposes before Week 1 but did just add another tight end to the practice squad after some roster moves on Thursday.

