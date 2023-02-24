Should Bengals target Michael Brockers after Lions released DL?

When the Los Angeles Rams moved on from linebacker Bobby Wagner, we wondered if that might have a positive ripple effect for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

And now it’s fair to wonder if the same thing could apply to the Detroit Lions and defensive lineman Michael Brockers agreeing to part ways.

Those Lions cut Brockers in a cost-saving measure, as first reported by the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett.

Brockers, a first-rounder in 2012 by the then-St. Louis Rams, brushed shoulders with current Bengals head coach Zac Taylor in Los Angeles before getting traded to the Lions in 2021 for a seventh-round pick. Last year he played limited snaps despite captain status as the only 30-plus player on the team.

If Brockers wants to keep playing at 32, the Bengals would be a no-brainer of a fit. He’s not a big difference maker or splash singing by any means, but the Bengals need more depth in the defensive trenches and the former LSU star would certainly seem like the right sort of culture fit for Taylor’s program.

Like with another recently cut free agent such as Taylor Lewan, it would come down to price and willingness to provide a boost to depth.

