Bengals tackle key area of defense in new 2025 NFL mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have a complete-looking roster heading into the 2024 season, provided a few things pan out.

Things, meaning details like Dax Hill making the switch to corner, etc.

But that won’t stop looks ahead to the 2025 NFL draft.

In a new mock from Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon, the Bengals pick 28th and stay rather local with Louisville pass-rusher Ashton Gillotte:

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Gilotte had nine sacks and 58 total pressures, with three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles against the run. For his size, Gilotte brings impressive speed to the pocket, and he also has an El Destructo series of techniques, from bull-rush to swim moves, that allow him to create further havoc. Gilotte also brings positional versatility to the table; two of his sacks and 13 of his pressures came when he was aligned inside the tackles.

The defensive line and pass-rush is one of those areas that could indeed need some help roughly a year from now. Not only did the front seven lose DJ Reader, Myles Murphy will have to step up big if Sam Hubbard doesn’t bounce back from a down season after playing through an injury.

Even if Murphy breaks out and things remain calm between Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals, there’s no such thing as too many good rushers on a defense — especially in a versatile front that lets coordinator Lou Anarumo get creative.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire