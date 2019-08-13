Bengals tackle Kent Perkins waived

Kent Perkins is apparently done with football.

The Bengals announced the reserve tackle had been waived with a left-squad designation.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Perkins has told the team he plans to retire.

Originally signed as an undrafted rookie from Texas, Perkins has spent most of the last two years on the practice squad.

He was called up late in each of the last two seasons, and has played six snaps of offense.