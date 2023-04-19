Bengals go surprise routes in 3-round mock from Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay

The Cincinnati Bengals go a rather surprising route in a new 2023 NFL mock draft.

Over at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay alternated picks over the course of a three-round mock. It was McShay up for the Bengals at No. 28 in the first round and he took Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents:

I’m guessing this will be a bit of a surprise, but I love this dude’s tape. And I just moved Brents up to No. 27 overall on my board. He is tall and long, and he can smother receivers in press coverage. The Bengals really need some help in that area.

“Surprise” indeed, as Brents has only recently been a bit of a late-riser in the media landscape. But his press coverage abilities are certainly something Lou Anarumo would like in his scheme. While there seems to be more pressing needs, the Bengals do indeed like their first-round cornerbacks.

But the surprises don’t stop there, with the next two picks unfolding like so:

No. 60: Matthew Bergeron, OT/G, Syracuse

No. 92: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

Bergeron is a well-known name for Bengals fans at this point in the mock draft circuit. But Brown is a shocker, as Cincinnati signed Nick Scott in free agency to pair with first-round product Dax Hill. The Bengals already have all three corner spots nailed down, provided Chidobe Awuzie is healthy. And while the Bengals like bringing on extra defensive backs, it’s hard to see them ignoring more pressing needs in the third round.

Even so, it’s always interesting to get a look at unique mocks and this one qualifies, especially with it coming from such big names.

