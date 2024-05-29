Bengals go with surprise position in new 2025 NFL mock draft

While the NFL calendar slows down, now is a good time to look ahead to next offseason and the 2025 NFL draft for the Cincinnati Bengals.

To do so, we can look at the latest two-round mock draft from Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy.

The leaguewide effort has the Bengals going with a surprise position in the first round:

Round 1 — LB Barrett Carter – Clemson Round 2 — TE Mitchell Evans – Notre Dame

When one thinks about the Bengals a year from now, the interior of the defensive line and the offensive line stick out as spots that might need help.

Yet the Bengals can be stubborn about sticking to the board sometimes, so grabbing Carter and his 170 tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions so far isn’t impossible.

As for Evans in Round 2, adding a 6’5″ target who could have a breakout season this year might be a great value if Mike Gesicki is the latest veteran name to use Joe Burrow’s offense to go get a lucrative deal elsewhere.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire