Bengals make surprise move in unconventional mock draft
Most mock drafts have settled firmly on what the most likely scenarios are for the Cincinnati Bengals in the draft.
But there are always interesting outliers, especially when a mock uses a different strategy than traditional reasonings.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, for example, just shared a mock in which he projects where he believes players will go, not where they should go.
And there, the Bengals take Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave:
Musgrave is an above-average run-blocker as a college prospect and has a ton of upside as a pass-catcher. Bengals QB Joe Burrow has a history, dating back to his time at LSU, of using tight ends to exploit opposing defenses.
The Bengals taking a tight end isn’t shocking. But taking one they haven’t met with, who has a large injury history and who has limited production (just two touchdowns in college) would be a stunner.
Especially shocking was that in the process of taking Musgrave in this scenario, the Bengals passed on Calijah Kancey, one of the draft’s best interior pass-rushers.
Still, it’s always nice to see something that goes against the grain a little bit and this mock might have a dose of what the author has been hearing from those in the know, too.
That said, while Musgrave wouldn’t be the worst pick for the Bengals, it would register as a pretty big surprise.
