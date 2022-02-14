Super Bowl LVI: The Bengals' 1st TD pass wasn't thrown by Joe Burrow

Few, if any, individual players were hyped up more going into Super Bowl LVI than Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati Bengals looked to a different passer for their first touchdown.

After falling behind 13-3 to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals responded with a 12-play, 75 yard touchdown drive that culminated in a trick play that saw running back Joe Mixon, not Burrow, throwing the score to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The touchdown was Mixon's pass attempt in his entire NFL career. He had hurt teams through the air before in college, though, throwing a 26-yard touchdown pass against Kansas State in his sophomore season at Oklahoma.

Mixon enters some exclusive company as a non-QB to throw a Super Bowl touchdown pass. You may remember the most recent one, the Philly Special at Super Bowl LII.

Joe Mixon is 5th non-QB to throw a TD pass in the Super Bowl. The others:

Trey Burton in 2018 game for Eagles vs Pats

Antwaan Randle El in 2006 game for Steelers vs Seahawks

Lawrence McCutcheon in 1980 game for Rams vs Steelers

Robert Newhouse in 1978 game for Cowboys vs Broncos — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 14, 2022

Mixon is in his fifth NFL season, a career spent entirely with the Bengals. He posted the best season of his career this year, rushing for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, plus a career-high 314 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.