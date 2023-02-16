Bengals suggested as possible Jalen Ramsey landing spot if Rams cut CB

The Cincinnati Bengals might be on the hunt for help at cornerback this offseason.

With Eli Apple and Tre Flowers slated for free agency and No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie still coming back from an injury, the team might look for help in free agency and/or the draft.

So what about Jalen Ramsey?

Ramsey — for now — remains under contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but has been a point of speculation as a possible cap cut.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon uses that point as a way to suggest the Bengals could be a top candidate for Ramsey if he’s cut:

“The Cincinnati Bengals are obviously a perennial contender at this point, but they’re arguably missing a piece to take that next step and capture their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s possible that a defense that wasn’t a top-10 unit in DVOA in 2022 needs an impact player like Ramsey, who would be considered a huge upgrade over impending free agent Eli Apple.”

Given what the Bengals have been able to get out of someone like Apple on cheap contracts in the current Lou Anarumo defense, it’s hard to imagine they pay up big for a free agent at the spot. They have to worry about spending big on Joe Burrow’s extension and their own free agents — they might be more likely to pay up big for an offensive lineman.

Still, it would be hard to complain if they did pursue Ramsey, who is still just 28 years old and earned an 86.4 PFF grade last year. He’d be an upgrade and solid presence to help along Cam Taylor-Britt.

If nothing else, this also speaks to the idea the Bengals are win-now contenders even the biggest names would consider joining at the right prices, which has only just become the case over the last few years.

