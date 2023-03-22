Bengals suggested as best spot for Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

The Cincinnati Bengals still appear to have a need at running back after losing Samaje Perine to the open market and the unknown status of starter Joe Mixon.

Could Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler be a late, unexpected solution?

Ekeler asked for a trade and the Bengals have been suggested as a fit by Pro Football Focus Sam Monson:

Ekeler may find the market for his services a weak one even if he is an underpaid asset on the Chargers. Potential landing spots have been signing running backs over the last several days, leaving obvious destinations thin on the ground. Any team that does make the move will be getting one of the most dynamic pass-catching backs in the league who can carry his weight rushing as well. Ekeler has recorded over 100 targets twice in his career and more than 50 for the last five seasons. He has gained 1.9 yards per route run over his entire career and is an excellent all-around back for today’s NFL.

Ekeler is undoubtedly a great fit for the Bengals, especially when one of the biggest critiques of Mixon is his inability to be on the field in critical situations due to his pass-blocking.

Even though the fit is fantastic and Ekeler is still only going into his age-28 season, it’s hard to see the Bengfals coughing up an asset in order to get him on a one-year rental deal that counts for more than $7 million in cap.

As of now, the Bengals will probably use one draft pick on the position and see if they can work something out with Mixon to lessen his cap hit. But given the Orlando Brown move and the win-now attitude, never say never on Ekeler.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire