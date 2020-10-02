Bengals suffer big setbacks on final injury report vs. Jaguars

Chris Roling

Geno Atkins was the biggest question mark for the Cincinnati Bengals on the final injury report ahead of his team’s Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It turns out Atkins won’t play at home this weekend. Here are the notable statuses on the final injury report:

Atkins is a shocker after it seemed he was on an upward trend all week. Fellow interior lineman Mike Daniels suffered a setback in practice and won’t be able to go, meaning a weakness up the middle is again a major problem.

The Bengals will miss rookie linebacker Logan Wilson after he suffered a concussion. Guys like Mackensie Alexander (doubtful), could very well end up being on a pitch count, if he plays at all.

Jacksonville isn’t without its share of injuries either. We’ll have the notables from the Jaguars’ final injury report below.

 