Bengals studied a lot of offenses to find what’s comfortable for Joe Burrow

Word from the Bengals has been uniformly positive about quarterback Joe Burrow‘s participation in the offseason program, but that work was done remotely and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan identified one issue the team will have to deal with once they are on the field.

Callahan said that the offense has been almost entirely installed, but Burrow may run plays on the field for the first time and say “I’m not high on this play” once he sees it like that. Callahan said the Bengals would take that information and use it to continue tailoring the offense to what the first overall pick does like to do.

That process has included taking things Burrow did at LSU and Callahan said they’ve also pulled things from teams around the NFL in order to put together the best possible package for the coming season.

“We kind of studied trends and numerous teams that are doing good things on offense,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Third down and red zone. See what teams are doing. See what they’re doing well and why and if you can incorporate them, you do that. I think we’ve done a good job studying around the league that can help us. We studied a lot of things from LSU. Obviously if the quarterback is comfortable, everyone is comfortable.”

Callahan shares the positive early impressions about Burrow, but acknowledges that it is “going to be a challenge” for the team to get him ready during camp given the circumstances of the offseason.

