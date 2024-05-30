Bengals’ strongest roster spot analyzed by B/R

It’s not hard to figure out the biggest strength on the current Cincinnati Bengals roster.

In terms of top-end talent and depth, it’s wide receiver.

Bleacher Report recently listed the top strength of every team and agreed:

It’s easy to see why the Cincinnati Bengals are having a hard time letting go of Tee Higgins. It’s tough to break up a wide receiver duo as good as Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins. The pair has been a foundational aspect of the Bengals passing attack since they drafted Chase. Injuries slowed Higgins last season, but he’s one of the rare No. 2 receivers in the league who is capable of a 1,000-yard season when healthy.

It goes well beyond just the top end of the depth chart, too, even after losing Tyler Boyd to the Titans in free agency.

Trenton Irwin has been valuable key depth in the base offense and on special teams. Second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas is a possible long-term Higgins replacement, while fellow sophomore Charlie Jones could work into the offense beyond his lethality as a returner.

And then there’s hyped rookie Jermaine Burton, whose fall on draft day sees him already working closely with Joe Burrow. The current pace means he could very well have an impact as a rookie.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire