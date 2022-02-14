Bengals strike swiftly as Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins 12 seconds into the third quarter

The Cincinnati Bengals delivered a pair of lightning strikes in the first 22 seconds of the third quarter during Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

There was a lot of physicality between Jalen Ramsey and Tee Higgins but there was no flag as the Bengals’ receiver came down with the ball and the Los Angeles Rams’ DB hit the turf.

No flag and all that happened was 75 yards later, 6 points for the Bengals and a 17-13 lead after Evan McPherson’s PAT.

Joe Burrow finds Tee Higgins for a 75-yard TD on the first play of the second half, using play action for the first time all game. Jalen Ramsey was the nearest defender on the play, the longest reception he has allowed in his career.#SBLVI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/wAWFYVYpFm — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 14, 2022

The Rams got the ball back and Matthew Stafford threw his second interception of the game. In 22 seconds, the Bengals had a touchdown and turnover and the momentum swung.

The drive after the pick turned into a field goal and suddenly the Bengals were up 20-13 as they looked to win their first Super Bowl.