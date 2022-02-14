Bengals strike swiftly as Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins 12 seconds into the third quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tee Higgins
    Tee Higgins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Cincinnati Bengals delivered a pair of lightning strikes in the first 22 seconds of the third quarter during Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

There was a lot of physicality between Jalen Ramsey and Tee Higgins but there was no flag as the Bengals’ receiver came down with the ball and the Los Angeles Rams’ DB hit the turf.

No flag and all that happened was 75 yards later, 6 points for the Bengals and a 17-13 lead after Evan McPherson’s PAT.

The Rams got the ball back and Matthew Stafford threw his second interception of the game. In 22 seconds, the Bengals had a touchdown and turnover and the momentum swung.

The drive after the pick turned into a field goal and suddenly the Bengals were up 20-13 as they looked to win their first Super Bowl.

Recommended Stories