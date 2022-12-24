The Patriots lost last Sunday’s game to the Raiders with a massive mistake on the final play of the game, but they’re on their way to losing in more conventional fashion this week.

The Bengals have driven for two easy touchdowns on their first two drives of Saturday’s game. Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to wide receiver Tee Higgins to cap the first drive and hit Trenton Irwin for 23 yards on the second one.

Burrow is now 9-of-9 for 121 yards.

Cincinnati’s only problem has come on extra points. Evan McPherson has missed both of his attempts, although a penalty on the Patriots on the second one gave the Bengals a chance to try for two points from the one-yard-line.

The Patriots defense came up with its first stop of the day on a Joe Mixon run, so it remains 12-0 Bengals with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Bengals stretch lead to 12-0 on another Joe Burrow TD pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk