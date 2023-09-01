Bengals stress ‘good plan’ for Joe Burrow’s return from injury

The Cincinnati Bengals refuse to get too specific on the actual Week 1 status of quarterback Joe Burrow right now, which makes a lot of sense.

But reading between the lines says a lot.

For example, Burrow returned to practice and took part in seven-on-seven work this week without a sleeve on the injured calf.

And coaches such as offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have no qualms about publicly chatting up the team’s current Burrow plan for Week 1.

“I think he’s in a good place. We’ve got a good plan in place for him to get ready for week one,” Callahan said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “From everything I’ve seen, it hasn’t been an issue at all in the last two days. I think everything’s looked relatively normal as far as timing and anticipation goes and, and accuracy and all that.”

Still vague on details, but it’s pretty clear that things continue to progress as normal, with Callahan going on to point out that the continuity enjoyed by the players and coaching staff helps a lot in this type of situation.

Until the Bengals have to turn in mandatory injury reports next week, fans won’t get anything official-feeling on Burrow — but the above quote oozes positivity about the opener.

