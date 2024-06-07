Bengals still tweaking versatile offense with new players this spring

The Cincinnati Bengals will feature a new-look offense in some respects next season.

That was an obvious point of the offseason with general personnel changes, such as adding tight end Mike Gesicki and not bringing back wideout Tyler Boyd, among others.

But it was also obvious because the team was set to add more under-center aspects to the offense last summer before Joe Burrow’s non-contact injury.

Fast forward to now, the offense under new coordinator Dan Pitcher continues to take shape.

“We’ll evolve with our personnel and the skill sets that we have as a unit that can really put pressure on the defense,” head coach Zac Taylor said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Whether that’s putting more tight ends on the field or less tight ends on the field, we’ll continue to evaluate that over the entire offseason and training camp.”

In addition to the other changes, Zack Moss will head up the new committee approach in the backfield. Rookie wideout Jermaine Burton could get snaps in the slot, though Ja’Marr Chase figures to get plenty of work there, too.

And to top it all off, the new versatility to the offense means greatest variance of looks weekly based on opponents.

Notably, Taylor has also admitted to stepping back and letting Pitcher really take control this spring.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire