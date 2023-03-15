Bengals still in the running for free agent RB Jamaal Williams

In the wake of losing running back Samaje Perine, the Cincinnati Bengals remain in the running for free agent Jamaal Williams.

According to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the Bengals remain “in the mix” for Williams alongside the likes of the Bills, Panthers and Bears.

This report went live before Williams’ old team, the Lions, signed David Montgomery, effectively eliminating them from the race.

The Bengals were previously reported to have interest in the 27-year-old Williams, who ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

While Williams figures to be more of a two-down back at a time the Bengals could move on from Joe Mixon, the fit projects to be a good one. The only problem is the fact running back remains one of the deepest spots of the market, giving the Bengals plenty of options and no need to rush to replace Perine or complete the depth chart overhaul.

Jamaal Williams update. Right now, the running back and #Lions are far apart on a deal. Several teams still in the mix: Bills, Bengals, even Panthers/Bears. #Bills mulling what to do with Devin Singletary. Hold-up right now is the RB market itself — top backs still waiting. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 15, 2023

More Latest News!

Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine Germaine Pratt says Joe Burrow played big role in Bengals return Bengals confirm watching veteran safety market as free agency continues

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire