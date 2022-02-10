Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic about the chances of getting tight end C.J. Uzomah back from a knee injury in time to play in Super Bowl LVI.

Taylor also sounded optimistic about guard Jackson Carman returning from a back injury. Carman got in a limited practice on Wednesday after missing time last week with a back injury and Taylor said, via pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, that the team is “still kind of protecting” him with hopes of seeing him do more on

Carman split time at right guard with Hakeem Adenjii in the AFC Championship Game and the team has resisted revealing any plans at the position for Sunday.

Whichever player gets the call, their play will be the subject of much attention because the Bengals offensive line has been a topic of much discussion since the Bengals knew they’d be facing Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and the rest of the Rams.

Bengals “still kind of protecting” Jackson Carman, hope he does more Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk