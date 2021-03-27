Bengals should still entertain idea of trade down in 2021 NFL draft

Friday was a major win for the Cincinnati Bengals when it comes to the 2021 NFL draft.

But they should still entertain the idea of a trade down from fifth overall.

Make no mistake, the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers striking up a blockbuster draft trade that slots the former at fourth overall in the draft is a huge win for the Bengals. Borderline guaranteeing Ja’Marr Chase or Penei Sewell will be there at five is a huge deal.

Yet, there are still avenues for the Bengals to move back, pick up extra draft selections and still land a premium player who can help immediately and play a critical role for the long-term.

Just looking at the draft board, Detroit (seventh overall), Carolina (eighth), Denver (ninth) and maybe even Philadelphia (12th, but only if their top guy unexpectedly falls) might still have an interest in trading up for a quarterback.

There’s a chance four passers come off the board with the first four picks in a draft class with allegedly five-first round passers. But if one of those falls, the Bengals could suddenly be in business when it comes to a trade down.

And one report has already said the Bengals talked with the 49ers about moving down — and they were at 12. Dropping down two to four spots or a little more could net the Bengals an additional third-round pick or better and still land them in range for a premium prospect at a position of need such as Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw or one of the two Alabama wideouts, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. That, or best player available, though team needs and value of the board seem to align just fine in that area.

To fans, nothing is going to be more attractive than landing a Sewell or Chase — and Joe Burrow has apparently been telling the Bengals he wants an LSU reunion with Chase. But fueling a rebuild with extra draft picks and still coming out with a major upgrade in the first round after a move down is hard to complain about and it’s all moot anyway if the team’s draft board grades some of these guys essentially right next to each other.

Which is to say don’t count out the Bengals when it comes to a draft trade just yet — one still makes sense and they will surely pick up the phone if someone calls.

