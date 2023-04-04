Bengals still enjoy cheaper WR room until possible Tee Higgins extension

For now, the Cincinnati Bengals sit right in the middle of the pack in the NFL when it comes to cash invested in their wide receiver depth chart.

For now.

As Warren Sharp pointed out, the Bengals slot 15th overall at $26.6 million invested in the wideout room.

That could change in a big way well before the season opener next fall, though. It’s no secret the Bengals want to get an extension done with Tee Higgins — and he’s said the same thing.

And this time next year? Ja’Marr Chase becomes extension eligible, too. If the Bengals lock up both long-term, it likely shoots the Bengals to the very top of the list.

This luxury has helped the team make bigger moves elsewhere. But it also explains the sense of urgency to get Joe Burrow’s extension done early, too.

most expensive WR rooms in 2023: 1. Rams – $51.9M

2. Cardinals – $51.7M

3. Broncos – $42.9M

4. Raiders – $42.0M

5. Jaguars – $39.0M

6. Bucs – $38.5M

7. Browns – $38.3M

8. Dolphins – $36.5M

9. Seahawks – $35.5M

10. Commanders – $32.5M

11. Bears – $31.5M

12. Chargers – $30.4M

13.… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2023

