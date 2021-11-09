Bengals sticking with Hakeem Adeniji over rookie Jackson Carman

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled a surprise over the weekend, rolling with Hakeem Adeniji as the starting right guard over second-round rookie Jackson Carman.

From the sounds of it, that won’t change coming out of the team’s bye, either.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told reporters on Tuesday that while the team hasn’t given up on Carman by any means, Adeniji “has the edge” in the competition, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

It’s again a bit surprising, as the Bengals invested a top-50 pick in an effort to solve a big problem up front and Carman had been getting the first-team reps lately. He did suffer a back injury two weeks ago, though any idea Adeniji getting the start was because of that injury is now invalid.

Adeniji has been a favorite of the staff and is versatile with starter upside, though advanced metrics didn’t like his season debut against the Browns, grading him at a 49.5.

