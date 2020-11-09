Bengals and Steelers in intensive protocol ahead of Week 10 showdown

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are in intensive protocol ahead of their Week 10 game this weekend.

The Bengals quietly shifted two players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list while on their bye last week. And now Monday, the Steelers announced one player had tested positive, putting their team in intensive protocol, too.

That said, Zac Taylor held a presser Monday and said he expects Bengals players to be permitted in the building on Wednesday, giving them a relatively normal week of practice, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The importance of the upcoming game can’t go understated. Pittsburgh is 8-0 and seeks a key divisional and conference win while the Bengals are finally getting a look at the first Steelers game of the Joe Burrow era.

We’ll have more on this as it breaks for both teams, as there are now a lot of moving parts with players from both teams recently testing positive.

