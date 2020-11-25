Bengals to start practice squad QB Brandon Allen against Giants on Sunday

Bengals QB Brandon Allen

With Bengals' first overall pick Joe Burrow out for the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome knee injury this past Sunday, one would believe the man that came in for him that day -- Ryan Finley -- would be starting against the Giants this week.

Well, according to NFL Network Mike Garofalo, the Bengals have a different strategy in mind.

Practice squad QB Brandon Allen is being promoted to the active roster, and will get the start over Finley in this contest.



The move might have come from Finley's poor performance against the Washington Football Team after Burrow went down. He was 3-for-10 throwing with an interception, as the Bengals couldn't get anything going on offense.

But Allen only has three games of NFL experience after starting those games last year with the Denver Broncos. He went 1-2 while completing 39 of his 84 pass attempts for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

This matchup would clearly favor the Giants, who will be fresh coming off the bye week. Patrick Graham's defense has been flying around the field of late and forcing turnovers. With Allen starting his first game of the season, it should be a good opportunity to add to that turnover total.

New York is currently on a two-game win streak and they have a really good chance to go into Cincy and keep that going, as they aim for the NFC East title.