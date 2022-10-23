Bengals star Trey Hendrickson suffers injury vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a scary-looking injury against the Atlanta Falcons before eventually being labeled as “questionable” to return to the game.

Scary, because Hendrickson took a hit to the top of his head in a scrum, then while down threw off his helmet and mouthpiece.

Hendrickson eventually walked off under his own power to the locker room but the questionable tag due to a neck issue didn’t take long to go public.

On Sunday, Bengals pass-rushers Sam Hubbard and Joseph Ossai still hit home on a shaky Marcus Mariota while playing with a lead.

But it’s something to monitor in the coming weeks, as the Bengals can’t lose one of the league’s best edge defenders for any sort of significant time without the whole unit struggling – especially with Logan Wilson and DJ Reader already out.

