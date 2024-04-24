Bengals star DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade

In a pre-draft stunner, Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the request comes due to contract concerns: “Hendrickson is due to make $15 million this season and is looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer.”

The Bengals restructured Hendrickson’s contract one year in order to better match his pay to his production. But player and/or agent would like more years and given the trade request, it seems that isn’t on the table right now.

Hendrickson joins Tee Higgins as the second Bengals star to request a trade this offseason.

